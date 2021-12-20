Stray bullet in hotel car park triggers panic

Bengaluru

20 December 2021 20:48 IST

A stray bullet found at the car park lot of a star hotel opposite the Jakkur Aerodrome triggered panic on Friday afternoon among the police, who suspected disruptive activities. However, a detailed investigation led them to track down an elderly woman - the wife of a retired air force officer - who had discarded a few bullets of her licensed German-made rifle when the family had visited the hotel for dinner.

The incident came to light when Fayaz Ahmed, housekeeping staff of the hotel, found the bullet at the parking lot while sweeping on Friday afternoon. He alerted his manager, who in turn alerted the Yelahanka police. The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for further investigations after registering a case under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

The police also summoned the Bomb Detection Squad, who combed the entire hotel to find another bullet in a flower pot on the premises.

The police analysed CCTV camera footage and found a woman throwing the bullet into the flower pot. They tracked down the woman with the help of the vehicle registration number and were led to the family of a retired captain of the Air Force.

Further investigations revealed that the family owned a licensed German-made rifle and the woman, who is said to be mentally ill, carried the ammunition to the hotel and threw it there.

The police, on Monday, summoned the family and recorded their statement for further investigation. They are now filing a detailed report before the court seeking permission to close the case.