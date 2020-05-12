Bengaluru

Stranded Indians return from Singapore, UAE

They underwent medical screening before being sent to designated institutional quarantine facilities

A Singapore Airlines flight carrying stranded Indians landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday night.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra told The Hindu that 44 people from the State were in the flight that landed around 9.15 p.m.

“It was a Kochi-bound flight. After 44 people alighted at the KIA, the flight left for Kochi,” said the official.

People who disembarked at the airport had undergone medical screening and were sent to designated institutional quarantine facilities.

On Monday, the first repatriation flight from London with 326 passengers had arrived in the city. The test reports of all 326 passengers are expected on Wednesday, said B. Prabhudev Gowda, State nodal officer for airport screening.

Passengers from UAE

The first flight to Mangaluru under Vande Bharat Mission brought 176 passengers from the UAE late on Tuesday.

The flight (IX 0384, Air India Express), which departed from Dubai at 5.10 p.m., landed in Mangaluru International Airport at 10.10 p.m.

It had 95 men and 81 women, of which 38 were pregnant, on board. Of them, 12 had travelled for medical emergencies. The others comprised those who lost their jobs, stranded tourists, those who required travel for a family medical emergency and those whose visas had expired, an official communiqué said.

The passengers were given food packets and health kits at the airport.

The district administration made arrangements to accommodate them in 17 hotels and 12 hostels in the city after conducting a medical test. Arrangements had been made to transport the passengers to the hotels and hostels. They will have to be in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

