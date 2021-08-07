‘Stop Spitting’ campaign flagged off in Bengaluru

‘Every time you spit, you put the nation at risk’; ‘a single act of spitting can infect over 60 people in less than 24 hours’; ‘don’t be a spitter and stop those who do’… These were some of the slogans on the publicity material of the ‘Stop Spitting’ public awareness campaign launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) here on Friday.

After launching the campaign in association with 20 different organisations, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep told reporters that spitting was already an offence and was attracting fines. “We need to create awareness among citizens about the ill-effects of spitting, which can also cause the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19. We had launched the campaign earlier, but want to re-enforce it now,” he said, adding that civic officials, along with marshals, would also be part of the campaign.

He directed the civic officials to penalise those found spitting in public places, according to the BBMP’s solid waste management bylaws.

A press release stated that spitting on footpaths, at bus stands, traffic signals, and other public places hamper the city’s aesthetics and cleanliness. “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the city clean. If someone is spitting in a public place, the person can potentially spread diseases. So, it is important to stop spitting and raise awareness among others to do the same,” the officer said, adding that if the rule is followed by everyone, the city can score well in Swachh Survekshan.