Stop misusing NIA: SDPI

While denying that they had a hand in the D.J. Halli violence, members of the Social Democratic Party of India on Tuesday urged the government to stop misusing the resources of the National Investigation Agency and demanded that the real perpetrators be investigated impartially without discrimination.
This comes a day after the NIA arrested 17 members of the SDPI for their alleged involvement in the violence on the night of August 11. Thousands of people had gathered at D. J. Halli and K.G. Halli and violence had broken out over a derogatory social media post against Islam by Naveen Kumar, nephew of Pulikeshinagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy,Claiming that those arrested were innocent, the SDPI demanded that they be released. It attacked the BJP for targeting the party for political reasons. Abdul Majeed Khan, V-P of SDPI State unit, said the BJP in the name of Bhima Koregaon, riots in Delhi, and protests over NRC was consistently attacking social activists and political opposition.
“This should be stopped and real culprits should be arrested even if they are from BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” he said.
He added that party members have been cooperating with the investigation. During the pandemic, the SDPI held meetings to discuss ways to help people in distress. Such meetings were taken as evidence and termed a conspiracy, he said.
