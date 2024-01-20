Stop divisive and communal politics, focus on real issues: CPI

January 20, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that both Union and State governments focus on real issues in their upcoming Budgets. It has also given a call to put an end to “divisive and communal politics”.

At a protest held at Freedom Park in the city on Saturday, CPI activists urged the Union government to stop politics to emote the feelings of the citizens and start politics that nurture the lives of the people. “The government has been openly indulging in communal politicking today with the sole intention of sidelining the real issues of unemployment, rising inflation, issues of housing for all, pension,” the party said.

State Secretary of the CPI Sathi Sundaresh said both the State and Central governments should prioritise problems of the people in the upcoming Budgets. An action plan should be formulated to help the poor. He said the government should withdraw amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the APMC Act which are anti-farmer in nature. The working hours that was increased from eight to 12 should be cut back. Under the Factories Act, women are made to work in night shift and this should be withdrawn too, he demanded. Mr. Sundaresh said over 27 lakh people in Karnataka do not have homes and the government should build homes for the homeless.