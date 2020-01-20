Stones pelted at vehicles of political party worker in Bengaluru

A gang of unidentified men pelted stones at vehicles of a political party worker in Rajagopalnagar on Saturday night. This is the second such incident as miscreants had torched the scooter and the house of a local functionary of the Congress party last week.
N. Shashikumar, DCP (north), visited the spot and said, “We got all information about the miscreants. Soon, they will be arrested. We have taken the incident very seriously since this is the second one within a week.”
A senior police officer said, “The car belong to Srinivas, a resident of Kasturinagar. He is the president of Karnataka Bahujan Kranti Dala (KBKD).” The miscreants came near his house around 1.30 a.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.