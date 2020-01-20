Bengaluru

Stones pelted at vehicles of political party worker in Bengaluru

A gang of unidentified men pelted stones at vehicles of a political party worker in Rajagopalnagar on Saturday night. This is the second such incident as miscreants had torched the scooter and the house of a local functionary of the Congress party last week.

N. Shashikumar, DCP (north), visited the spot and said, “We got all information about the miscreants. Soon, they will be arrested. We have taken the incident very seriously since this is the second one within a week.”

A senior police officer said, “The car belong to Srinivas, a resident of Kasturinagar. He is the president of Karnataka Bahujan Kranti Dala (KBKD).” The miscreants came near his house around 1.30 a.m.

