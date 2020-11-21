Stolen newborn reunited with her parents

21 November 2020 05:23 IST

A newborn who was stolen from Vani Vilas Hospital earlier in November, was rescued and reunited with her parents on Friday morning. Police have arrested four persons, including the woman who tried to sell the baby for ₹80,000 and the couple who ‘purchased’ her.

The mother, Arshia, had given birth to a girl on the night of November 9. She was kept in the NICU ward as she was underweight, but went missing on the night of November 11. During the course of the investigation, the V.V. Puram Police discovered a woman in her early twenties taking the baby away from the NICU ward.

“She had claimed to be the aunt of the newborn. She asked the staffers to give her the baby so that she could take her to Arshia to be given breast milk in the ward. A female security guard accompanied the woman to the general ward block, but there was some delay and the baby couldn’t be taken to the mother immediately. The woman used this opportunity to steal the baby,” said the police.

The woman, identified as Ayesha, 23, was tracked down to Yarab Nagar and arrested on Thursday night. She claimed to have given the baby to a couple in Yarab Nagar. They were the business partners of her brother-in-law who runs a garage. The police rescued the baby, and after a medical examination, she was reunited with her parents.

The police have arrested Ayesha, her brother-in-law Waseem, and Rehman and Saniya, the couple who had allegedly bought the baby for ₹80,000.

Ayesha’s elder sister had been admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital. The accused used this opportunity to befriend the grandmother of the newborn, said the police. The staff would regularly see her with the elderly lady; she claimed to be the baby’s aunt.

A senior police official said that there was a clear case of negligence by the hospital authorities in not only flouting procedure and protocol in handling of the baby. “Most of the CCTV cameras at the hospital were malfunctioning, making our investigation tougher,” said the official.