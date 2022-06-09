Stolen goods worth ₹1.65 crore recovered
Whitefield Division Police recently arrested 20 persons and recovered nine cars, 45 two wheelers, 135 mobiles, one laptop, 5 cameras, 150 grams of gold ornaments and 1.5 kg of silver articles of worth ₹1.65 crore.
Among them, HAL police have arrested one Charan Raj from whom police have recovered nine luxury cars and 5 high end cameras worth ₹1 crore. Charan Raj used to befriend people on social media platforms, meet them and then create a ruse and borrow their car or camera for a day and flee with them. He used to target people who have put up photos with luxury cars and high end cameras on social media platforms, police said.
