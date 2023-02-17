ADVERTISEMENT

Sticker of lord Hanuman is back on HAL aircraft

February 17, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The sticker was on the tail of the aircraft, along with the slogan ‘The Storm Is Coming’, on the inaugural day of the five-day airshow, but was removed on the second day

The Hindu Bureau

The sticker of lord Hanuman was back on the tail of HLFT-42 on the last day of Aero India 2023 on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Hemanth C.S.

The sticker of lord Hanuman which was removed from a scale model of Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT) on the second day of Aero India 2023, was back on the last day of the airshow on February 17.

HLFT-42 is being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and was on display at its indoor pavilion at Aero India 2023.

Sticker of lord Hanuman
The sticker of lord Hanuman, which was removed from a scale model of HLFT42 on the second day of Aero India 2023, was back on the last day of the airshow on February 17, 2023. | Video Credit: Hemanth C.S.

The sticker was on the tail of the aircraft, along with the slogan ‘The Storm Is Coming’, on the inaugural day of the five-day airshow.

On February 14 on the second day of the airshow, HAL removed the sticker of lord Hanuman from HLFT-42.

Before and after: The sticker of Lord Hanuman was on the tail of HAL’s supersonic trainer aircraft HLFT-42 on the first day of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on February 13, 2023. It was removed on February 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

When HAL Chairman & Managing Director C.B. Ananthakrishnan was asked about the intention behind putting the sticker, he explained that the intention was to show the power of the aircraft.

“There used to be an HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut. HLFT-42 was derived from HF-24 Marut. There is nothing specific to derive from the image,” he said.

He added that the image was removed as the company thought that it is too premature to put any image on the aircraft tail. “We had an internal discussion, and decided to remove the sticker,” he added.

The sticker was back on the HLFT-42 on the last day of Aero India 2023 when the event was open to visitors.

