Stick to programming code, Bengaluru police chief tells channels

Bengaluru

10 March 2021 13:31 IST

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, citing a recent Karnataka High Court order, has issued a direction to television channels prohibiting the airing of content not in adherence to existing rules.

This comes in the backdrop of the alleged sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which was widely publicised on television channels. Six ministers since then have got temporary injunction against airing of any defamatory content against them.

Advertising

Advertising

The order, dated March 9, was addressed to cable television networks, broadcasters and operators. It cited Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act to prohibit all broadcasts that are “not strictly in conformity in terms of ‘Programme Code’ as defined under Section 5 of the aforementioned Act…”

It warned that any violation of the direction would be liable for prosecution.