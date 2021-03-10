Bengaluru

Stick to programming code, Bengaluru police chief tells channels

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, citing a recent Karnataka High Court order, has issued a direction to television channels prohibiting the airing of content not in adherence to existing rules.

This comes in the backdrop of the alleged sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which was widely publicised on television channels. Six ministers since then have got temporary injunction against airing of any defamatory content against them.

The order, dated March 9, was addressed to cable television networks, broadcasters and operators. It cited Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act to prohibit all broadcasts that are “not strictly in conformity in terms of ‘Programme Code’ as defined under Section 5 of the aforementioned Act…”

It warned that any violation of the direction would be liable for prosecution.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 1:32:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/stick-to-programming-code-bengaluru-police-chief-tells-channels/article34034723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY