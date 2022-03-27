Steps will be taken in next session to make Chitrakala Parishat a deemed university: Karnataka Chief Minister

Some of the paintings at the Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

March 27, 2022 21:52 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announces six new regional art centres during Chitra Santhe

Hundreds of people thronged the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru’s biggest street art fair organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat (KCP).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that measures will be taken in the next session to fulfill the demand to make KCP a deemed university. The parishat is at present an autonomous institution. The CM also announced that six new regional art galleries will be established across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the paintings on display at the Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This year’s theme was dedicated to freedom fighters to mark 75 years of India’s Independence with artists from across India participating in the fair. Usually held in January every year, the previous edition was held online due to the pandemic. However, visitors mentioned that the footfalls were lower than the pre-pandemic levels.

Artists, however, were happy to be back interacting directly with visitors. “Over the past few years, art has gained momentum like never before. Chitra Santhe is a ground where all of us can connect with each other,” said Sapna Noronha, a coffee artist from Mangaluru.

Visitors at the Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Maqtar Ahmed from the Institute of Indo-Islamic Art and Culture, had displayed works of Arabic calligraphy. “It is a classical form of art, a coordination of the mind, eye and hand. We use handmade papers and wooden ‘kalam’ for Arabic calligraphy,” he said, explaining the art.

Paintings of over 2,000 artists from across the country were displayed at the Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

For some like Rachitha, an artist from Mysuru, the Chitra Santhe is a platform for their entry into the world of art. “This is my first time at Chitra Santhe. It’s a great opportunity for beginners to showcase their work. My areas of interest include mandala art and pebble art,” she said.