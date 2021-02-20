Step up vigilance, enforcement of protocols: Civic chief

20 February 2021 06:18 IST

Direction to health workers follows spike in cases in Kerala, Maharashtra

Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad stressed on the importance of strict vigil and enforcement of protocols, especially wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Addressing BBMP health officials on Friday, he said that while nearly 6,000 cases a day were being reported in Kerala, there was a spike in cases in as many as 21 districts in Maharashtra, with South African and Brazilian variants also being detected there.

The State government had directed the BBMP to send samples with CT values below 20 (excessive viral load) for genome sequencing to NIMHANS to ascertain the virus variant. “Some districts in neighbouring States have imposed a lockdown to check the spread. There is no room for complacency. We must ensure all protocols are followed, especially in closed environments such as hotels, theatres, cinema halls, marriage halls, and at various functions,” he said.

Mr. Prasad added that the government had directed the BBMP to keep vigil till March-end to ensure there is no second wave in the city. In this regard, no personnel deployed for COVID-19 duty will be relieved.

He stressed on the targeted testing of those with symptoms and comorbid conditions. The death audit has shown that the two main factors for deaths caused by COVID-19 are age and comorbid conditions that led to complications. He instructed health officials to ensure that private hospitals report deaths within the prescribed time frame.

He said the BBMP had swiftly contained the cluster outbreak reported in Kaval Byrasandra and Bilekahalli. “We share a border with Maharashtra and Kerala, where the second wave has been reported. It is necessary for us to be vigilant,” he said.