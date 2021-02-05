Step-mother detained for murder of ex-CM’s relative

The Amruthahalli police investigating the kidnap and murder of Siddharth Singh, a relative of the late Karnataka Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh, has detained his step-mother Indu Chouhan. Sources alleged that she paid her step-son’s friends to kill him.
“Indu had a dispute with Siddharth over a ₹60-crore property near the international airport. She wanted control over the property,” said a senior police official.
No arrest had been made at the time of filing this report.
Siddharth was reported missing on January 25, but was allegedly murdered on January 19. His body was buried in a forest near Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Indu allegedly promised ₹4 lakh to two accused, Shyam and Vinod, and paid ₹75,000 in advance.
Shyam ended his life before being arrested. However, the police tracked down Vinod. Based on his claims, police detained Indu.
“They picked up Siddharth from his flat on January 19 for a party. After a couple of drinks, they strangled him with a seat belt, killing him on the spot,” said a police officer.
Shyam, who hails from Tirupati, was familiar with the forest near Nellore. After burying the body, they allegedly used Siddharth’s phone to send a WhatsApp message to his father, saying that he was travelling to the U.S. to meet his friends. Suspecting that something was amiss, his father approached the police.
