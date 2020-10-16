Steep fines for unauthorised road-cutting

16 October 2020 21:59 IST

Unauthorised road-cutting without following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will invite steep fines. In an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, private and government agencies will be fined ₹25 lakh while individuals will be fined ₹10 lakh.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad stated that the ward engineers have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the SOP is followed during road-cutting.

Agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), GAIL, apart from various internet and telecom service providers have to apply for permission on the Multi-Agency Road Cutting Coordination System (MARCS). In case of road-cutting being taken up at night, LED lights must be used and the site must be properly barricaded.

