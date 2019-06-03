Stay on elevated corridor project extended till June 17

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended till June 17 the interim stay on finalising the tender or execution of any work related to the elevated corridor project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar extended the interim stay after the Additional Advocate General sought two weeks to make submissions on behalf of the State government.

The court in its April 26 interim order had stayed execution of the project till June 3 after preliminary hearing of an application filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Citizens Action Forum. It was alleged in their application that the State is taking up the project without approval of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC).

The two organisations had filed an application against the corridor project in their PIL petition, which is pending for final adjudication since 2014, in which they have questioned the legality of finalisation of the Revised Master Plan for Bengaluru sans approval from BMPC.