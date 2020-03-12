‘Stay more than 3 ft. away from a person who is sick’

With panic over the spread of COVID-19, there are several misconceptions and queries about the disease and how people can avoid complications. V. Ravi, senior professor and Head of Department of Neurovirology in NIMHANS, answers some frequently asked questions in a two-part series. Excerpts:

What are the big misconceptions about the spread of the virus?

Among the big misconceptions are that it is spread through air and you can get it from pets and animals. Available evidence clearly indicates that the main mode of spread is through droplet infection either from close contact with an infected person or touching contaminated surfaces and subsequently touching nose, eye, or mouth without washing hands.

How long does the virus survive in the atmosphere?

It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions such as type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment.

If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others. Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.

How does a person get infected?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than one-metre (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.