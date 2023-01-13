Status quo order will not stop January 15 event at Isha Yoga Centre, clarifies High Court of Karnataka

January 13, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on January 13 clarified that its interim order of January 11 to maintain status quo on the nature of the land at Isha Yoga Centre (IYC), Chikkaballapur, would not come in the way of holding an event on January 15 in which Vice-President of India is scheduled to participate.

Chikkaballapur is about 60 kilometres north of Bengaluru, further ahead of the Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli, on the highway leading to Ballari.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi gave this clarification after senior advocate Uday Holla, appearing for IYC, made it clear that there would not be any activities of construction or deforestation as alleged by the petitioners.

The clarification was issued while hearing an application filed by the IYC, which had sought modification of January 13 interim order for maintaining status quo, by pointing out that it would come in the way of the event scheduled for January 15 while alleging that the petitioners have suppressed several material facts from the court.

The bench had passed an interim order for maintaining status quo while hearing a PIL petition filed by Kyathappa S. and three others from Chikkaballapur.

The petitioners have alleged that several parcels of land, situated in the foothills of the famous Nandi Hills, were purchased by Isha Foundation and Isha Business Private Limited, for setting up IYC, and the State government too has transferred a few parcels of revenue land to IYC in violation of various laws between 2019-2022.

Installation of an idol of Adiyogi Shiva, measuring 112 feet in height at IYC, is set to attract thousands of persons, who will use their vehicles to reach the centre. These activities would cause immense demographic pressure on the environmentally sensitive place besides damaging flora and fauna, it has been contended in the petition.