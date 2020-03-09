State will seek funds from Centre for UKP: Chief Minister

Amid criticism that the government did not accord importance to the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) in the State Budget, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who announced ₹10,000 crore for the project after the Budget presentation, on Monday assured the Legislative Council that he would try to expedite the project in the coming years by seeking funds from the Centre.

“I will seek funds from the Centre and urge them to give priority to the project,” he said in his reply to the Governor’s speech.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil’s demand to earmark ₹25,000 crore annually for the next three years to complete all UKP works, the Chief Minister asked, “Why was UKP not given priority in the last six-and-a-half years? Without doing anything in your time, you are providing a suggestion,” he said. He said that land in 20 villages has to acquired and lives of people has to be rebuilt.

‘Accord priority ’

Earlier, Mr. Patil said that to complete the mammoth project, the government should accord priority by allocating ₹25,000 crore annually for three years. He also said that the State government, which has completed the first and second phase of the project, should not wait for funds from the Centre by seeking a national project status. “Twenty-two villages will be submerged, and 1.3 lakh acres and about 25,0000 structures will have to be acquired. Once the project is completed, people in Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Koppal in Kalyana Karnataka region, and Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Gadag in Bombay Karnataka region will benefit,” said Mr. Patil, who will himself lose his house in Bagalkot owing to acquisition.