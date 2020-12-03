State to get waste-to-energy plant in 2022

03 December 2020 07:07 IST

It is being developed at Bidadi by KPCL and BBMP

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday laid the foundation, remotely, for a waste-to-energy (WtE) plant at Bidadi, being developed by Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL).

The plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 and is set to be the first WtE plant in the State.

Though the State government had signed up several private firms to set up WtE plants in the city, not one of them materialised in nearly a decade.

The Bidadi plant is being developed by KPCL and BBMP, each agency putting in ₹130 crore. It will have the capacity to process 600 TPD of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) to generate 11.5 MW of power, adding up to an annual output of 80.59 million units, which will be evacuated to KPTCL’s 220 kV Bidadi sub-station through an underground cable.

The plant will incinerate the RDF to produce energy and is compliant with Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The plant will have a lifespan of 20 years.

The key to the success of the plant is the civic body providing 600 TPD of RDF, which will be available only in case of scientifically segregated waste.