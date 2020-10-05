State to come out with cyber security policy

05 October 2020 22:08 IST

Bengaluru recorded the maximum number of cyber crime cases among all the metros in India

The State government has announced that it will come out with a cyber security policy soon.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the minister for IT&BT, made the announcement on Monday after inaugurating the celebration of October as Cyber Security month. Bengaluru had recorded the maximum number of cyber crime cases – 10,668 in 2019 – among all the metros in India.

The Minister said that digital transactions are expanding and cyber security has become a subject of paramount importance. He said that the cyber security policy would address the needs of citizens, industry, students as well as the State government.

The Minister said that the country stands in the third position in the world among the Top 20 countries in internet-related crimes.

“The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory on coronavirus pandemic-based cyber attacks. The majority of the attacks are done via phishing emails, malicious advertisements on websites, and third-party apps and programs. Attacks on computers, routers, and unprotected home networks are also on the rise,” the Minister said.

He added that Bengaluru, being the IT hub, is a target for cyber criminals. “With the objective of sensitising citizens and employees of an organization to cyber risks, October is observed globally as cyber security awareness month,” he said.