State sees 1,298 new cases, 32 deaths

Bengaluru

18 August 2021 04:29 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,298 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,31,827. Of these, 340 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 32 deaths, the toll rose to 37,039. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,833 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,73,281. The State now has 21,481 active patients.

Advertising

Advertising

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.01%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.46%.

As many as 1,28,269 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,196 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,11,53,364.