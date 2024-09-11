State-run Kidwai institute gets new administrator

The State government has appointed Naveen Bhat Y., State Mission Director, National Health Mission, as the administrator of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. Dr. Bhat assumed charge on Wednesday.

According to a government order issued in this regard, the appointment is for a period of six months or till further orders. The appointment is based on a report by a three-member committee headed by Arundathi Chandrashekar, Commissioner of Treasuries that probed allegations of irregularities at the institute.

The committee was set up after the Chief Minister’s Office received several complaints regarding the lack of transparency in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the then director. The Hindu had reported the allegations against the then director for issuing a pre-dated work order for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT) equipment under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The committee that submitted its report to the government on November 16, 2023, pointed out gross irregularities in the functioning of the institute. Overall, the committee had pointed out the deterioration of administration and violation of rules in all purchases. It was recommended that a person with administrative skills should be appointed as the director of Kidwai or an IAS official should be appointed as an administrator to monitor the institute’s functioning.

In February this year, the government, based on the committee’s report, had shunted out its director V. Lokesh. It had appointed Syed Altaf, professor and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kidwai as in-charge director. Subsequently, the government had appointed IAS official N. Manjushree as the administrator for a period of six months. Now, she has been replaced by Dr. Bhat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lokesh had approached the court challenging his removal and suspension. Recently, the court upheld his suspension and the government is yet to appoint a new director to the institute.