State reports 816 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Friday saw 816 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,64,449. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 3.62% and the weekly TPR touched 3.75%.

Of the new cases, 776 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,072. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 703 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,19,155. Active cases stood at 5,180 on Friday.

As many as 22,527 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 16,176 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,68,59,681.