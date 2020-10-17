State reports 7,184 cases, 71 deaths

The State on Saturday reported 7,184 new cases taking the total number to 7,58,574. With 71 new deaths, the toll rose to 10,427. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.

A total of 8,893 people were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,37,481. Of the remaining 1,10,647 active cases, 940 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 7.7%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.98%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,371 cases taking the tally to 3,04,005. With 14 of the 71 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,500. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 64,770.

As many as 1,01,016 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 24,174 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 65,62,710.