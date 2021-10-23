BengaluruBengaluru 23 October 2021 21:40 IST
Comments
State reports 371 new cases, seven deaths
Updated: 23 October 2021 21:40 IST
Karnataka on Saturday reported 371 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,85,598. Bengaluru Urban reported 193 cases and four deaths.
With seven deaths, the toll rose to 38,002. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.
As many as 342 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,38,653. The State now has 8,914 active patients.
While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.30%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.88%.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...