State reports 347 new cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,88,041. Bengaluru Urban reported 166 cases and four deaths.

With ten deaths, the toll rose to 38,071. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 255 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,41,233. The State now has 8,708 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.31%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.88%.

As many as 1,08,868 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 88,463 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,07,66,164.