State reports 236 new cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 236 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to over 30 lakh. Of these, 121 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 38,268. Besides this, there were 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 321 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29.55 lakh. The State now has 7,236 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.29 %, the CFR touched 2.96%. As many as 80,217 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 70,719 lakh RT-PCR tests.