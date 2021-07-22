State reports 1,639 new cases, 36 deaths

Bengaluru

22 July 2021 03:04 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,639 new cases of COVID-19. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 28,88,341.

Of the new cases reported, the majority — 419 — were from Bengaluru Urban.

Incidentally on July 19 (Monday), the district had reported 266 cases.

A total of thirty-six people were reported dead on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 36,262.

As many as 2,214 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,26,411. There are currently 25,645 active cases in the State. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.07%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 2.19%

As many as 1,52,714 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.