Bengaluru

State reports 1,639 new cases, 36 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,639 new cases of COVID-19. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 28,88,341.

Of the new cases reported, the majority — 419 — were from Bengaluru Urban.

Incidentally on July 19 (Monday), the district had reported 266 cases.

A total of thirty-six people were reported dead on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 36,262.

As many as 2,214 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,26,411. There are currently 25,645 active cases in the State. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.07%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 2.19%

As many as 1,52,714 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 3:05:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/state-reports-1639-new-cases-36-deaths/article35456772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY