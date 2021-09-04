Bengaluru

State reports 1,220 new cases, 19 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,220 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,53,064. Bengaluru Urban reported 319 cases and eight deaths on Friday.

With 19 deaths, the toll rose to 37,380. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 1,175 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 28,97,254. The State now has 18,404 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.69%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.55%.

Testing

As many as 1,79,227 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,47,885 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,39,94,470.


