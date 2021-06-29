State recruits nearly 2,000 MBBS graduates for ICU care

New recruits, under rural service quota, will report to work on June 30

Ahead of an impending third wave, the State government has completed recruiting nearly 2,000 MBBS graduates to work in the ICUs of 18 government medical college hospitals and taluk hospitals.

The fresh graduates have been appointed on contract under the compulsory rural service quota, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Addressing presspersons on Monday, the Minister said the new recruits will report to work by June 30. While 1,001 medicos will work in the 18 government medical college hospitals, 666 have been appointed to work at taluk hospitals.

Besides, 348 doctors have been recruited under the National Health Mission (NHM). Of these, 90 have been posted in community health centres (CHCs) and three in the Institute of Nephro Urology, the Minister said.

Pointing out that a total of 2,108 posts were vacant in State-run hospitals, the Minister said the process of recruiting for 2,053 posts has been completed. “This along with the direct recruitment of nearly 1,750 doctors in May, we have appointed nearly 4,000 medical officers so far and this is a historical move during the pandemic. The new recruits will work under our specialist doctors in the ICUs,” he said.

The Minister said the State will stock up adequate essential drugs ahead of the third wave. “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose under the brand name 2DG™, an oral drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). We will start the process of procuring this drug,” he said.

“Experts are of the view that this drug can be administered upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care. Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021,” he said.

The Karnataka Health Promotion Trust in collaboration with Association of Public Health Technologies has come up with a proposal to screen tuberculosis patients using Artificial Intelligence. A pilot project will be taken up in five districts of Bagalkot, Ballari, Koppal, Chickballapur, and Belagavi where TB patients will be screened using remote radiology facilities, he said.