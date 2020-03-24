State records 33 COVID-19 cases now

As many as seven new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the State on Monday, taking the total to 33. This includes one person who succumbed to the infection and another person who was discharged after recovery.

All the 31 patients, who are admitted in various designated hospitals, are stable.

The State Health Department is expecting more positive cases in the next few days as thousands of patients from other countries have landed in the State in the past few days. On Sunday alone, 1,369 passengers landed in Kempegowda International Airport.

The new cases include a 46-year-old male resident of Kerala, who has a travel history to Dubai and arrived in Bengaluru on March 22. This case has been isolated and is being treated in Mysuru.

Three high-risk primary contacts and four secondary contacts have been traced and have been house quarantined.

The other cases include a 38-year-old male who returned from Dubai on March 17; a 41-year-old male who returned from London on March 13; a 30-year-old female, whose husband had also tested positive earlier; a 24-year-old male who returned from the U.K. via Dubai on March 18, and a 60- year-old male who returned from Germany on March 17.

All are residents of Bengaluru and are being treated in designated facilities in the city.

Another 22-year-old male, resident of Kannur, Kerala, who returned from Dubai and landed in Bengaluru on March 22, has also tested positive and is being treated in Bengaluru.

That apart, a 54-year-old person from Kasaragod in Kerala, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport on March 10 and travelled to Kasaragod in his own vehicle on that day has also tested positive. This case has not been recorded in Karnataka as he went back to Kerala.

However, his movement details in Mangaluru and Kasaragod have been released and the department has asked people who have travelled in the Air India flight and the KSRTC bus that he took from Attavar to Kasaragod on March 18 when he visited Kasturba Medical College to self-report by dialling 104 or the other two helplines.