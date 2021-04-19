State police chief issues directions on staff well-being

Issues a circular directing officers in charge to ensure the best medical care for them

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, frontline workers, such as the police personnel, have become soft targets. The State police chief has now issued a circular directing officers in charge to give priority to the well-being of their staff and ensure the best medical care for them.

In a circular issued on Friday, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has directed the officers in charge to ensure that their staff, who are 45 years and above, and their family members should be vaccinated. All the staff have been directed to get COVID-19 tests done. Those who have symptoms and related ailments should be deputed to office work only. The officers in charge should make three shifts to ensure staff get adequate rest and work on rotation basis, he has said.

Sanitisation of police stations, vehicles is a must and a separate meeting place has to be designated outside the office for the public who visit stations. Police personnel should follow the SoPs while dealing with investigations, including questioning, arrest and escorting the accused to courts. The police personnel should wear a mask, face shield and sanitise regularly apart from maintaining social distancing to avoid infection, the circular says.

Mr. Sood directed the police to initiate strict action against hospitals, which refuse treatment to police personnel.

Three police personnel succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, and at least 102 police personnel have tested positive. Since last year, 36 police personnel – a majority from the Bengaluru City Police – have succumbed to COVID-19.