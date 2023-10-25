State-of-the-art Japanese traffic signal technology likely to be launched by December in Bengaluru

October 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 07:16 am IST - Bengaluru

It has been months since the adaptive traffic signal control system that uses Japan’s MODERATO (Management of Origin-Destination-Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimization) technology was installed at several signals in the city but it is yet to be inaugurated even as the signal lights continue to be covered up.

The initiative to install these signals was first made in 2014, but the work began only in July 2021. Although the project was intended to be completed by October 2022, it faced numerous delays, missing several deadlines along the way. Now finally, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is working on an inauguration date in December.

The new traffic signals installed in the central business district (CBD) area are expected to alleviate congestion on major roads by incorporating pedestrian crossings. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project is implemented by the DULT.

An official from the DULT said this project serves as a pilot demonstration of the Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) utilising the MODERATO application, supported by a grant-in-aid from the Government of Japan. “The signal system is expected to become operational by December. We are taking up final work; the ATCS will then be handed over to the Bengaluru traffic police for operations and maintenance,” the official said.

“The adaptive signal control technology aims to alleviate congestion and optimise waiting time at intersections. Initially planned for 29 junctions, the project has been revised to cover 28 junctions, with one junction excluded due to ongoing Namma Metro construction. Key components of the ATCS include signal arms and aspects for both motorists and pedestrians, an automatic traffic counter and classifier for measuring vehicle movement, and a queue-length measurement system at critical junctions to monitor queue build-up. A central control software, MODERATO, will be utilised for real-time optimisation of signal phasing and timings across all junctions, explained an official.

Earlier, the city traffic police had plans to raise the number of signals in and around the city from 363 to 500 within the next three years. They aimed to implement an adaptive traffic-controlling system in phases, focusing on evidence-based, contactless interventions rooted in Artificial Intelligence (AI).