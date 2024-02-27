GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level convention in Bengaluru today

February 27, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Rationalists Association, Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Negila Yogi Trust and Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadigala Trust are jointly organising a State-level convention on Wednesday to mark National Science Day. Minister for Public Works Department Sathish Jarkiholi will inaugurate it and writer Agrahara Krishnamurthy will be the chief guest. 

Prof. Narendra Nayak, president, FIRA, writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Dr. H.R. Swamy, president, Negila Yogi Trust, and Nagesh Aralakuppe, Secretary of Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadi Trust, will take part in the programme at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, from 9 a.m.  

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.