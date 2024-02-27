State-level convention in Bengaluru today

February 27, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Federation of Indian Rationalists Association, Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Negila Yogi Trust and Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadigala Trust are jointly organising a State-level convention on Wednesday to mark National Science Day. Minister for Public Works Department Sathish Jarkiholi will inaugurate it and writer Agrahara Krishnamurthy will be the chief guest.

Prof. Narendra Nayak, president, FIRA, writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Dr. H.R. Swamy, president, Negila Yogi Trust, and Nagesh Aralakuppe, Secretary of Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadi Trust, will take part in the programme at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, from 9 a.m.