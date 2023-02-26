State-level conference of electricity consumers opposes bid to privatise power sector

February 26, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first State-level conference of electricity consumers, organised by the Karnataka Electricity Consumers’ Association (KECA) in the city on Sunday, opposed any effort towards privatisation of the power sector and demanded an immediate withdrawal of The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The convention also demanded that the government scrap the Electricity Act, 2003, which they termed “retrograde”, and immediately stop installing prepaid meters.

“Power is an essential need for the livelihood of people. So it must be treated as a public service and the government must bear the responsibility of running it. Unfortunately, today both Central and State governments seem hellbent on privatising the same. This will not only lead to a further hike in power tariffs but also destroy lakhs of stable jobs in the sector. It is high time the people of the country paid heed to the issue and built a mass movement to resist privatisation of essential public services,” said S.R. Raja Naik, working president of the KPTCL Employees’ Union.

K. Somashekar, convener of the Karnataka Electricity Consumers’ Association and vice-president of the All-India Electricity Consumers’ Association, said the incumbent regime in Delhi was only following the path tread by previous governments. “Today, the BJP government has only accelerated those policies for the benefit of large monopoly private organisations as a result of which 50% of power production has already gone into the hands of large corporations. But it is important to note that privatisation of the power sector in States such as Odisha and Maharashtra and elsewhere in the world has been a huge failure,” he said.