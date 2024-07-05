State govt. to utilise SC/ST funds to implement guarantee schemes for community members

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to utilise funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal-Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) for implementing five guarantees, specifically for providing benefits to members of SC and ST communities.

A meeting of the Council for SCs/STs Development, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved an action plan of ₹39,121.46 crore for 2024-25 under the Act, 2013, for implementing various welfare schemes.

In the approved plan, a sum of ₹27,673.96 crore and ₹11,447.51 crore has been allocated for welfare programmes of SCs and STs for the year 2024-25, respectively. The funds under the plan would be utilised for implementing five guarantees and for providing various other benefits, including laptops for students, to the members of the SC/ST community.

Asked about “diversion” of funds meant for welfare of SCs and STs as alleged by the Opposition BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Ask the State governments in BJP-ruled States and the NDA government at the Centre to first formulate such a law. The BJP has no moral right to criticise us.” He pointed out that only Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have formulated Acts for providing funds in proportion to the population of SCs and STs in States.

Increase in stipend

It was decided that monthly stipend would be increased from the present ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 for each SC/ST candidate availing coaching in New Delhi and appearing for IAS/IPS/IFS/IRS examinations conducted by the UPSC. The increase was made following a demand from candidates as they have to pay high rents and bear other expenses in the national capital.

At present, 70 candidates are preparing to appear for all India services in Delhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. A new hostel building would be constructed in the national capital to provide accommodation for candidates undergoing coaching and appearing for all-India services. A suitable plot would be identified for the construction of the building, he said.

65% got benefits

A random evaluation was conducted to assess the performance of various welfare schemes and utilisation of funds under the Act during the last one decade and it was found that 65% of the people have received benefits under various schemes. A door-to-door survey would be conducted to assess the real performance of schemes, he said.

Funds would be utilised for construction of residential schools in 60 hoblis, which have no schools now. The Chief Minister said 75% of the seats in residential schools had been served for local students against the earlier 60%. A sum of ₹1,327 crore had remained unspent in 2023-24.

Surprise visit to school

After the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah made a surprise visit to Morarji Desai Residential School in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. He said that although residential schools are better in quality compared to other schools, more infrastructure will be provided to them.