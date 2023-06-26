State govt. proposes tunnel connecting Peenya-Hebbal-K.R. Puram-Hosur

June 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has proposed the construction of a tunnel connecting Peenya-Hebbal-K.R. Puram-Hosur on National Highway-44 to solve traffic congestion on one of the busiest roads in Bengaluru.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, has proposed the construction of tunnel and also construction of flyover at Hebbal junction in Bengaluru city on NH 44.

Recently, when Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar took city rounds and inspected traffic bottleneck points at Hebbal and K.R. Puram, the proposal had come up as the solution to decongest the traffic in Hebbal and surrounding areas.

The plan was to build a 63-km-long, three-lane twin tunnel road during the inspection. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials had also briefed Mr. Shivakumar about their proposal to decongest Hebbal including a six-lane elevated corridor along the flyover, and a cable car line across Hebbal lake.