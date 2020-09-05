‘State government is trying to bring hoardings back’

05 September 2020 21:00 IST

Activist alleges attempt to bypass the advertisement bylaws

Will commercial hoardings return to the city? Though the civic body has banned hoardings, banners and flexes, the State government appears to be keen on bringing them back. However, this contradicts the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaw 2018 that was approved by the incumbent BBMP council.

But with the term of the council coming to an end on September 10, efforts are being made to bring commercial hoardings back, alleged Saidatta, an RTI activist. He claimed that the government was trying to bypass the advertisement bylaws.

“This is not the first such attempt. Earlier, the Urban Development Department tried to bring in a new bylaw. However, the Karnataka High Court upheld the bylaws passed by the BBMP,” he said.

A Public Interest Litigation on advertisement hoardings is pending in the High Court while the Lokayukta is conducting an enquiry in the case filed by Mr. Saidatta.

Sources in the Urban Development Department alleged that certain influential politicians within the ruling BJP were lobbying for bringing commercial hoardings back.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that the civic body’s stand is clear. There is a complete ban on all hoardings, posters, flexes and other publicity material, as approved by the BBMP council.

“The High Court has appreciated the civic body’s stand against hoardings in the interest of protecting the city’s greenery and aesthetics,” he said.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar has written to the Chief Secretary stating that, as per the 12th Schedule of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, the urban local body had the authority to take decisions that impacted aesthetics of the city. He decried attempts being made to bring hoardings back.