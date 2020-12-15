‘State aiming for 2,000 ESDM startups by 2022’

The Karnataka government aims to stimulate the growth of 2000 ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) startups by 2022 and create 20 lakh jobs by 2025, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and S&T.
According to a release, participating in an event organised by the Indian Electronics Semiconductors Association (IESA) to present awards to ‘technovation’ winners of the ESDM sector on Monday, he expressed confidence that the target could be achieved through skill development, quality infrastructure, ecosystem support, encouragement to startups, and ease of doing business.
The Indian ESDM industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country and has the potential to play a huge role in the nation’s economic recovery. Accordingly, the Central government has instituted forward-looking policies to foster the growth of the Indian electronics ecosystem, he said, adding that the State contributes 64% towards India’s ESDM exports and 10% to India’s electronic industrial output. Karnataka is India’s largest chip design hub. Nearly 70% of India’s chip designers are based in the State, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath