Starting with Shivananda Circle flyover, BBMP wants to build parks, skating rinks and basketball courts below flyovers

As part of a pilot project, a skating rink and a basketball court will be built under the Shivananda flyover. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Starting with the Shivananda Circle Flyover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to give a makeover to all flyovers in Bengaluru with theme-based paintings along with a skating rink and basketball court under the structure.

Since the flyovers in the city have become dumpyards for garbage, the BBMP has decided to build small playgrounds and parks under the flyover area.

Civic officials said that many of these spaces have been handed over to several corporates to be maintained under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, but continue to be treated as dumpyards.

“As part of a pilot project, we are constructing a skating rink and basketball court under the Shivananda flyover. This will also avoid the dumping of garbage under the flyover,” a senior BBMP official said.

“Along with the skating rink and the basketball court, we are also constructing a small park which will have benches to sit. In Bengaluru, there are 47 flyovers and after seeing the success of this one, we will extend the project to the other flyovers,” the official added.

The BBMP has already partnered with citizens’ volunteer group, The Ugly Indians, and other organisations to beautify flyovers and the stretch under the metro pillars with an aim of preventing defacement through illegal posters.

Shivananda Circle flyover, the construction of which began in 2017, has run into controversies ever since. The civic body recently threw the flyover open to traffic.

Following quality concerns, the BBMP had asked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) to submit a report after a technical analysis. However, flyover was opened to for traffic even before the report from IISc.