‘Start-ups will play crucial role in space sector’

Bengaluru

20 October 2021 20:15 IST

The space sector is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar industry and the role of start-ups will be crucial in this journey, said Somanath S., Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO.

However, he added, for start-ups to succeed, they must either reinvent existing technology to cause a disruption in the existing domain, generate new technologies and ideas into the sector, or use innovative ideas to put existing products or projects to new uses.

Speaking at a session on ‘Space for Start-ups: Infinite opportunities in Space’ at the India Pavillion at Expo 2020, Dubai, he also urged established companies and start-ups that have graduated into full-fledged businesses to give back to the sector by mentoring the new generation of start-ups, according to a release.

