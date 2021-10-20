Bengaluru

‘Start-ups will play crucial role in space sector’

The space sector is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar industry and the role of start-ups will be crucial in this journey, said Somanath S., Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO.

However, he added, for start-ups to succeed, they must either reinvent existing technology to cause a disruption in the existing domain, generate new technologies and ideas into the sector, or use innovative ideas to put existing products or projects to new uses.

Speaking at a session on ‘Space for Start-ups: Infinite opportunities in Space’ at the India Pavillion at Expo 2020, Dubai, he also urged established companies and start-ups that have graduated into full-fledged businesses to give back to the sector by mentoring the new generation of start-ups, according to a release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 8:17:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/start-ups-will-play-crucial-role-in-space-sector/article37094886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY