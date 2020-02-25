Start-up RateMyStay to be launched today

BENGALURU

25 February 2020 09:23 IST

First project of Department of Professional Studies, CHRIST

The Department of Professional Studies (DPS), CHRIST (Deemed to be University) will launch its first start-up project ‘RateMyStay’ on Wednesday.

According to a release from the institution, this start-up will address a perennial problem faced by leading universities, colleges and students alike by reshaping the way hostels and other accommodation are selected.

Surveys

According to co-founder Amit Sarawagi, RateMyStay has surveys that rate hostels and Paying Guest students’ accommodation in and around colleges and universities on distinct parameters such as safety, security, health and hygiene, and facilities like WiFi, water supply and power back-up.

Advertising

Advertising

“With hundreds of hostels and other accommodation around every educational institution, physically checking and verifying the aforementioned parameters becomes nearly impossible. Hence, the technology team is developing this platform where rating becomes dynamic.

“The scores would not be static and can change every day,” he said.

“Hostels will have to be constantly diligent and alert in their services. The power to change the well-being of their stay now devolves to the in-mates (hostellers) and not necessarily the owners of the hostels,” says Monika Sarawagi, a team member of RateMyStay.