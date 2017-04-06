‘Start-up owner’ arrested on the charge of attempt to smuggle gold

A 26-year old engineering graduate, who claims to be running a start-up firm, was arrested by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning for allegedly smuggling gold worth over ₹45 lakh.
According to customs officials, the passenger, Lavanya Subramania, arrived at the KIA in flight number TR 2652 from Bangkok in Thailand via Singapore. Based on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted her and checked her belongings.
They found one gold bar weighing 1 kilogram and three more pieces of gold concealed inside a dummy cell phone cover. “The total weight of the seized gold is 1,572 grams and it is worth over ₹45.78 lakh,” said a customs official.
When questioned, she told customs officials that she runs a start-up firm in Mysuru and had travelled abroad to meet clients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor