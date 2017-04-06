Bengaluru

‘Start-up owner’ arrested on the charge of attempt to smuggle gold

Caught at KIA with 1.572 grams worth over ₹45 lakh

A 26-year old engineering graduate, who claims to be running a start-up firm, was arrested by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning for allegedly smuggling gold worth over ₹45 lakh.

According to customs officials, the passenger, Lavanya Subramania, arrived at the KIA in flight number TR 2652 from Bangkok in Thailand via Singapore. Based on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted her and checked her belongings.

They found one gold bar weighing 1 kilogram and three more pieces of gold concealed inside a dummy cell phone cover. “The total weight of the seized gold is 1,572 grams and it is worth over ₹45.78 lakh,” said a customs official.

When questioned, she told customs officials that she runs a start-up firm in Mysuru and had travelled abroad to meet clients.

