Start-up CEO arrested

The CEO of a start-up has been arrested for allegedly posting on social media obscene photographs of a woman with whom he was in a relationship with until recently.

The accused, Rahul Singh, 28, works in a technology start-up in HSR Layout. “He refused to accept that his girlfriend had broken up with him, and started stalking her,” said the police.

The woman registered a complaint with the HSR Layout police on September 12, following which the police booked a case under Section 354A for sexual harassment and under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Singh was arrested and is out on bail.

However, he allegedly continued to harass the woman.

On Thursday, he posted photographs of the woman on his social media handles. “A second case was taken up based on a complaint by the woman. Singh has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East).