Demand for mobile planetariums increases in Bengaluru

June 20, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Bengaluru

It is not just the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium that has seen a surge in its footfall post-COVID-19, but demand for mobile planetariums has also increased in the city. An organization called Taare Zameen Par, run by Dinesh Badagandi, founder and CEO of Varnaaz Technologies, says life has taken a U-turn post-COVID-19.

The mobile planetarium Taare Zameen Par is a movable and inflatable planetarium that caters to students and astronomy lovers in Bengaluru and 11 districts across Karnataka. Speaking to The Hindu, Dinesh Badangadi said there had been a fall in requests during the pandemic, but things have changed now.

“I had decided to retire and shift to my hometown Hubballi, we even constructed a house there. However, post-COVID-19 we started getting many calls requesting to set up the mobile planetarium in schools and science associations. I have renovated my house in Bengaluru and moved back here because of this,” Mr. Badagandi added.

Hope for more funds

Taare Zameen Par is also funded by the Karnataka Government under its programme called Shala Angaladalli Taralaya which was started in 2017. Seven out of eleven mobile planetariums are funded by the State. Mr. Badagandi said that funds stopped coming in after the government changed back in 2018. “Hopefully with the new government coming in this year, we will start receiving funds again, to set up at least one planetarium in each district,” he added.