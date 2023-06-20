Star-gazing is all the rage again in Bengaluru, as planetarium sees spike in footfall

June 20, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is not just a landmark in Bengaluru, but a sweet childhood memory for many Bengalureans. Remember those days when you packed a small snack in your backpack and headed along with your schoolmates or family to gaze at our solar system displayed from a huge star projector? While this has been an unforgettable experience for many Bengalureans, with the city getting larger by each year, and life getting busier, the planetarium saw gradual dip in its footfall.

However, in the post-COVID-19 era, it has changed. Speaking to The Hindu, Pramod G. Galagali, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, said, “There has been a wonderful growth in the footfall at the planetarium since last year, that is post-COVID-19.”

According to information provided by the planetarium, before the pandemic, and during the period, the planetarium saw a footfall of 2.5 lakh. “However, post-COVID-19, that is the year of 2022, has been great for the planetarium, as we had a footfall close to 3.9-4 lakh,” said the Director. Mr. Galagali added that this year has been prolific too for the planetarium, as it has already seen a footfall of 1 lakh in the current financial year.

Not many school visits

Ever since the inception of the planetarium in Bengaluru, schools organizing a visit to the planetarium has become more of a norm or tradition. However, Mr. Galagali emphasized that there has been a small dip in the number of school visits. The Director of the planetarium said, “The number of children visiting the planetarium with their parents has been good, however, children visiting as students on an educational tour from schools has dipped during and post-COVID-19.”

The Director added that post-pandemic the students and teachers had a lot to catch up on academically, and the schools are focused on getting back on track. “Workload has increased. The schools have become very concerned about tests and projects and reports to be submitted. A new building is being constructed beside the planetarium, which has a seating capacity of 600 and more space for displays. We are soon beginning a program for students in primary schools too. Hopefully, this academic year we will see more group visits from schools,” Mr. Galagali added.

New programme on gravity

Starting June 17, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has started showcasing a new programme called “Gravity - The mover and maker of the universe”. The programme will be showcased at 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., replacing the existing programme “Celestial Fireworks”. The programme has been directed and developed by the Assistant Director of the planetarium H.R. Madhusudhan.

Talking about the new programme, Mr. Madhusudhan said, “The new programme at the planetarium will explain Newton’s Gravitational Law and Einstein’s Theory of Relativity using visuals, which is easier to understand.” It will be a treat not just for the general public, but a great tool to understand gravity for many astronomy students, the Assistant Director added.

The programme will also talk about the existence of black holes, and many astronomical theories. For the general public to understand the programme better, the planetarium has four displays and a few installations that will help you learn scientific jargon and understand the basics of gravity before watching the programme.

Mr. Galagali said that the new programme has been long overdue. “The inception of the gravity programme started close to three years ago, however, with the Covid-19 pandemic coming, we did not have enough infrastructure and time to work on this. The programme has been developed over the last year. This programme will be a treat for astronomy and science buffs.”

What to expect at the planetarium

Sky Theatre

Our solar system – 12.30 p.m. (English), 2.30 p.m. (Kannada)

Gravity - The mover and maker of the universe – 3.30 p.m. (Kannada), 4.30 p.m. (English)

Dawn of the space age (Showcased only on Saturdays & Sundays) - 10:30 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Kannada)

Exhibition Hall

The thematic exhibitions comprise the shows running in the Sky Theatre. The exhibition has a display of posters, video explanations and astro-facts on running message boards and installations.

Science Park

With a science park on its campus consisting of over 40 exhibits, visitors can use these interactive exhibits to learn science but also have fun at the same time. This includes interactive installations like the crystal gym, rotating platform, whispering dish, optic tree, revolving chair, model of DNA and many more.

Know your stars

The planetarium has a monthly sky-gazing programme titled “Know Your Stars”. Dates of the programme are announced on the Department of Science and Technology website whenever scheduled.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Club

The planetarium conducts several activities throughout the year, which are of interest to astronomy lovers. One can become a member of the JNP Club by registering at the planetarium. The JNP organizes several academic activities, like workshops for students, teachers and science exhibitions. Schools can subscribe to School Membership by paying an annual fee.