Stakeholders demand pro-student curriculum structure by SEP Commission

Various stakeholders, including student organisations, have demanded that the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission prepare a “pro-student and skill based curriculum structure.”

A delegation, led by Apoorva, State vice-president of All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), participated in the regional-level workshop on ‘SEP for Curriculum Structure and Framework’, which was jointly organised by the Karnataka State Education Policy Commission, the Karnataka State Board of Higher Education, and Bangalore University on Friday.

The delegation demanded that the curriculum should be designed with subjects that engage the students in deep learning and uphold the ideal values of great people.

“Confusions/problems created during the academic year should be rectified immediately. Students are facing many problems due to the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal and we have requested the government to cancel it immediately and continue with the old system,” she added.

Language teaching faculty members also raised objections to the teaching hours deduction.

Speaking at the workshop, Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said: “SEP aims to create an equal and Constitution-based education system in the State. Along with educational development, students will develop a broad attitude and equal outlook towards society through the SEP curriculum. As the SEP aims to increase the skills of students, job opportunities will increase for students.”

Bhagyavan, member secretary of SEP, said: “The SEP Commission aims to formulate our own education policy, including the cultural, geographical, and historical aspects of the State, and the recommendations of all the previous commissions. This education commission is neither for nor against anyone. It has prepared the curriculum with the help of skilled educationists and experts on a scientific basis.”

Topics such as curriculum structure, quality improvement measures, value-based education system, skill development, involvement of subject matter experts, education experts, vocational education, emphasis on research and innovation, language policy and valuation improvements were discussed in the workshop.